Menu

Chelsea face competition from Real Madrid in race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Bellingham, who came through the ranks at Birmingham City, chose Borussia Dortmund as the perfect place to continue his development – as many do.

It has proven to be a wise decision. Bellingham is playing, and excelling, in one of Europe’s top five leagues, and of course, scored against Manchester City in the Champions League.

As has been reported by Eurosport, Chelsea are thought to be keen on signing the 17-year-old, and it’s easy to see why.

MORE: Chelsea closing in on deal to beat PL trio to striker transfer

Bellingham Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in European football.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus identify Barcelona target as potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer
Video: Karim Benzema equalises for Real Madrid with thunderous volley against Chelsea as Blues come unstuck against tidy set-piece routine
Barcelona leadership in agreement over pursuit of star Juventus signed for €75M just two years ago

However, as you’d probably expect, Chelsea will not have a clear run at signing him. Don Balon claim that even Real Madrid are taking notice of his exploits in the Bundesliga.

The report claims that Florentino Perez has shortlisted Bellingham as an alternative to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is wanted by Zinedine Zidane.

Chelsea and Real Madrid’s reported interest is a huge compliment for Bellingham, but he could probably do with sticking around at Dortmund for a little longer. It’s done Jadon Sancho a world of good.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.