Former Tottenham star Garth Crooks believes Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is the only man who should be in consideration for the managerial vacancy at Spurs.

Jose Mourinho was recently sacked by Tottenham and it’s not yet clear who the north Londoners will look to bring in next.

A number of big names have been linked with the job, but one target, Julian Nagelsmann has just been announced as the next Bayern Munich manager.

Rodgers has also been linked, along with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, and current Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

For what it’s worth, it seems Rodgers is not keen on the Tottenham job, but Crooks thinks the Northern Irishman would be the ideal candidate.

“I might make Chelsea slight favourites for the FA Cup final but I’ve just got a funny feeling it might be Leicester and Brendan Rodgers’ year,” Crooks said.

“However none of that must deter Tottenham Hotspur from trying to get Rodgers to fulfil their vacant managerial post. He’s the only man for the job right now.”