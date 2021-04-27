Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking very carefully at a transfer to either Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Juventus, who have once again under-achieved in the Champions League, while they also finally look set to see their domestic dominance end as Inter Milan close in on the title in Serie A.

Not only that, Juventus have been in such poor form that they’re now no longer even looking guaranteed a top four place, meaning they might not even be in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

According to Tuttosport, this would not be acceptable to Ronaldo, who is now considering his future, with Man Utd and PSG mentioned as possible options for him if Juve do miss out on qualification to Europe’s top club competition.

The Portugal international would surely still be welcomed back to United, with the Red Devils in need of a bit more spark up front after a dip in form from Anthony Martial this season, while Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have also struggled for consistency.

At the age of 36, Ronaldo will be aware that time is running out for him to continue to compete for football’s biggest prizes, but he could have a key role in helping fire United back to glory.

MUFC seem to be making progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and could at least offer Ronaldo Champions League football next season.

It remains to be seen, however, if they would definitely decide it was worthwhile to pay the kind of money required to re-sign Ronaldo when he surely doesn’t have that much longer left at the top.