Four Ajax stars Tottenham could sign if they hire Erik ten Hag as manager

Tottenham have been linked strongly with a possible move to hire Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Dutch tactician has impressed in his time in charge of Ajax, bringing through a number of promising young players who’ve since moved on to bigger clubs.

Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt are among those to leave Ajax after shining under Ten Hag’s management, and he could now bring some of his stars with him to Spurs.

A report from the Express suggests there are four players from his current side that he’d be keen to have with him in north London as well.

First up is Brazilian winger David Neres – a flare player with an eye for goal and with great pace and skill on either flank.

There’s no doubt Neres could be ideal for Tottenham right now, with doubts over whether or not Gareth Bale will extend his stay after joining on loan from Real Madrid last season.

The report also mentions former Southampton man Dusan Tadic, who has been a player reborn since moving to the Eredivisie.

Although Tadic struggled in his time at the Saints, he could have more luck in England under the guidance of Ten Hag.

Finally, it’s also claimed Ten Hag could try bringing exciting youngsters Ryan Gravenberch and Antony to Tottenham.

These two look like having big futures in the game and have already displayed real promise at Ajax.