There’s a global pandemic going on, if you haven’t already heard. Someone ought to inform Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, for he clearly has no regard for preventing the spread of germs.

Casemiro was not able to get as tight a grip on the Chelsea midfield as he was Liverpool’s, so you could forgive him if he found himself feeling a little thirsty in the second period of the contest.

After all, he’d been chasing Mason Mount’s shadow all game.

However, considering the gravity of the current coronavirus pandemic, with the disruption, pain and death its caused, you’d think that he would have learnt by now that sharing water bottles is not really on.

That is, though, what Casemiro decided to do on the 75 minute mark of Real Madrid’s first-leg clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night, with Blues keeper Edouard Mendy the victim.

Casemiro, followed by marker Mason Mount, slipped around the side of the goal and took a drink out of Mendy’s bottle while he waited for the corner to be taken.

Keep an eye on the bottom right of your screen…



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

It’s too far away to see if there was any mouth-to-bottle contact made, but regardless, it’s not exactly appropriate, is it?