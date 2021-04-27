Video: Chelsea star Mason Mount ruins Real Madrid defender Eder Militao with silky skill as he surges past Modric to craft Werner chance

In the ninth minute of this evening’s Champions League semi-final first-leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea, the Blues had themselves a counter-attacking opportunity after winning the ball in their third.
The ball was shuttled across to Mason Mount, who has been deployed into a midfield three by Thomas Tuchel tonight, the attacking midfielder showed his quality by skinning Eder Militao with lovely skill.
Mount surged forward, leaving Madrid superstar Luka Modric well behind in a foot race after his silky footwork, before turning inside the Croatian and floating a cross into the box.
Christian Pulisic nodded the ball down to Timo Werner, who was six yards out, with a superb header, the moment should’ve ended in a goal but Werner somehow fired straight at ex-blue Thibaut Courtois.
Pictures from BT Sport.
Mount is continuing to impress for the Blues, the 22-year-old looks to be a staple for Chelsea and England for many years to come with yet another show of his brilliant talent tonight.