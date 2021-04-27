Video: Eden Hazard has his pocket picked by Kai Havertz after superb tracking back from the Chelsea star

Eden Hazard, introduced as a second-half substitute for Real Madrid against former side Chelsea, had his pocket picked by one of his replacements at Stamford Bridge, Kai Havertz.

Hazard signed for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2019, for what Sky Sports reported to be a £130M fee.

Chelsea were serving a transfer ban at the time of Hazard’s departure, which meant that Frank Lampard was unable to spend a penny of the money received in exchange for the club’s former talisman.

That was, until the summer of 2020, where Lampard broke the bank, spending over £200M, according to Transfermarkt, with just shy of £73M of that being on acquiring Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

While it has taken time for Havertz to adapt, we are beginning to see flashes of brilliance from him under Thomas Tuchel’s management, and not just in the offensive areas of the field.

Have a look at this clip of Havertz tracking all the way back to the right-back position to stop Hazard in his tracks as he attempted to go up the gears. Brilliant from the German!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport