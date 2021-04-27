Video: Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger shares a joke with former Blues Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois at full-time

Former Blues Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois shared a joke with Antonio Rudiger after Chelsea held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on home turf.

Chelsea had been written off by some heading into the first-leg of this semi-final tie. After all, Real Madrid are the masters of the Champions League, especially under Zinedine Zidane.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s men had their number for 90 minutes. A piece of individual brilliance from Karim Benzema was the only way Los Blancos laid a glove on the Blues.

Thanks to that goal from Benzema, the scores finished level, which gave both sides something to smile about. It’s all to play for in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

That game will see both Hazard and Courtois return to their former hunting ground, with both players having fond memories of their time in West London, even if Courtois is not remembered so fondly among the Chelsea faithful.

Courtois clearly still has a friend in Antonio Rudiger, though, who he played with briefly under Antonio Conte. He, Hazard, and Rudiger shared a joke at full-time in front of the cameras.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport