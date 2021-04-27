Menu

Video: Porto manager shown fourth red card of the season for altercation with referee

FC Porto
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was shown a straight red card last night for a arguing with a referee.

It’s the 46-year-old’s fourth sending off of the season as he continues to show he can’t control his temper when things don’t go his side’s way.

With Portugal stalwart Pepe marshalling Porto’s defence, most would expect the tough-tackling centre-half to have totted up the most red cards – but it’s in fact his manager.

There has been talk online whether four dismissals in a single season is a managerial record in Europe, but information to verify this is difficult to find.

Take a look at the video below – with footage via Sport TV.

