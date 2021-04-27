(Video) Pulisic sells Courtois with devastatingly quick feet to fire Chelsea into lead vs Real Madrid

Chelsea wide-man Christian Pulisic has fired Thomas Tuchel’s Blues into the lead against Real Madrid during Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final first-leg.

After starting Tuesday’s semi-final in excellent fashion, Chelsea have undoubtedly been the better side in the match’s early stages.

In what has been nothing more than they deserve, attacker Pulisic has fired his side into the lead against Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

Selling former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before rounding him and firing the ball into the back of the net, the American winger has opened the scoring after just 14-minutes.

