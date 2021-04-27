Video: These Chelsea fans convinced Blues were ‘robbed’ of ‘obvious’ penalty against Real Madrid in Ben Chilwell and Dani Carvajal incident

Some Chelsea fans have reacted furiously on social media as they are convinced that the Blues should’ve been awarded an ‘obvious’ and ‘clear-cut’ penalty against Real Madrid this evening.

In the 57th minute of the tie, a dangerous ball came floating over towards a marauding Ben Chilwell on the left side of the box.

Wing-back Dani Carvajal literally dashed the danger away quickly with a stern shove into Chilwell, sending the England international to the floor.

The score was 1-1 at the time and there’s no doubt that a penalty this early into the second-half could’ve sprung Thomas Tuchel’s side towards a first-leg win in a meeting that the Blues dominated.

Penalti de Carvajal a Chilwell no señalado, min 57. Vía: @Zona_Blaugrana pic.twitter.com/JY463LmKxU — VARdrid (@zb_media_10) April 27, 2021

Pictures from the Champions League.

Here is how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the moment:

Nah that’s an obvious penalty on Chilwell.. — ?? (@Arrizabalager) April 27, 2021

That should’ve been a penalty on Chilwell all day. If it’s a foul anywhere else on the field, it’s a foul in the box. ROBBED. — Philip Galati (@philipgalati4) April 27, 2021

Before I leave it tonight, there was a penalty missed in #RMACHE, pretty clear cut too @btsportfootball when Carvajal pushed Chilwell in the chest as he was airborne. Not surprised not seen/given because UEFA has done nothing, ever, to favour Chelsea. #CFC — Steve Palmer (@SteveP37) April 27, 2021

Didn’t even check it with VAR, WHATS THE POINT???? — Peter (@Peter_nic17) April 27, 2021

It’s like a media blackout trying to find a photo to see if Casemiro was offside! What is happening? Where was VAR? No penalty on chilwell!? CORRUPT. #CFC — viktor vaughn (@fancyclown_) April 27, 2021

Chilwell clearly pushed by Carvajal Penalty not given#RMACHE — A#MAD__BLUE (@JangNaru2PM) April 27, 2021

How’s that Carvajal push on Chilwell not a penalty? — FPL_InvertedWinger (@FPL_Mezzala) April 27, 2021

Why did VAR not check that Chilwell penalty? ??? — Rash (@TuchelhoIic) April 27, 2021

Carvajal’s push did seem to be just a little too fierce for it to be deemed as non foul play, but some Real Madrid fans would probably contest the moment was not as bad as it looks in slow-motion…