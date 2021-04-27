Menu

Video: These Chelsea fans convinced Blues were ‘robbed’ of ‘obvious’ penalty against Real Madrid in Ben Chilwell and Dani Carvajal incident

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans have reacted furiously on social media as they are convinced that the Blues should’ve been awarded an ‘obvious’ and ‘clear-cut’ penalty against Real Madrid this evening.

In the 57th minute of the tie, a dangerous ball came floating over towards a marauding Ben Chilwell on the left side of the box.

Wing-back Dani Carvajal literally dashed the danger away quickly with a stern shove into Chilwell, sending the England international to the floor.

The score was 1-1 at the time and there’s no doubt that a penalty this early into the second-half could’ve sprung Thomas Tuchel’s side towards a first-leg win in a meeting that the Blues dominated.

See More: Video: ESPN commentator uses bizarre Star Wars reference to describe ‘aim’ of Chelsea striker Timo Werner after miss against Real Madrid

Pictures from the Champions League.

Here is how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to the moment:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger shares a joke with former Blues Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois at full-time
Arsene Wenger offers to ‘help’ Gunners legends take over Arsenal in ‘any way’ as promising Daniel Ek update despite Kroenke statement
Video: ESPN commentator uses bizarre Star Wars reference to describe ‘aim’ of Chelsea striker Timo Werner after miss against Real Madrid

Carvajal’s push did seem to be just a little too fierce for it to be deemed as non foul play, but some Real Madrid fans would probably contest the moment was not as bad as it looks in slow-motion…

More Stories Ben Chilwell Dani Carvajal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.