Wolves interested in summer move for on-loan Juventus attacker

According to recent reports, on-loan Juventus winger Douglas Costa could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim that Costa could very well leave Turin this summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers tipped as a possible destination.

Currently out on loan with Bayern Munich, it has been reported that the German champions are unlikely to make his move permanent.

The 30-year-old attacker is enduring a tricky campaign that has seen him feature in just 11 Bundesliga matches.

It has been noted that due to his underwhelming form while on loan, Bayern Munich are expected to send the Brazilian back to Juventus without pursuing a long-term deal.

In an attempt to finally offload their South American winger, Calciomercato claim Wolves have already offered £8.7m (€10m) for the 30-year-old’s services.

The figure, although not accepted at the moment, is said to be ‘favourable’ and could very well be enough to see Costa swap Turin for the Midlands.

