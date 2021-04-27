Wolves touted as possible destination for AC Milan attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been credited as a possible destination for AC Milan attacking sensation Rafael Leao.

Despite joining AC Milan less than two years ago, Leao, 21, is already being tipped to make a move to the Premier League.

Following a £26.5m switch from French side Lille in 2019, Leao has gone on to feature in 69 matches, in all competitions, for the Rossoneri.

However, with the young Portuguese attacker represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, outlet Milan Live have claimed the 21-year-old’s future is unclear and that ‘anything can happen’.

It has been claimed that Mendes plans on discussing his client’s future at the end of the current campaign and although the club have previously dismissed any suggestions Leao could leave, Milan Live claim their stance could change if a suitable offer is made.

One club tipped to emerge as possible contenders to lure the young attacker away from the San Siro is Wolves.

Perhaps largely down to the fact Mendes and Wolves have a long-standing working relationship – although the interest is far from concrete, Milan Live suggest that a summer deal could be on the cards.