West Ham are reportedly one of the clubs keen to seal the transfer of Shanghai Port striker Marko Arnautovic this summer.

The Austria international had a spell at West Ham between 2017 and 2019, and it now seems the Hammers are keen to bring him back for a second stint.

West Ham remain a little light up front, so there does seem like there could be room for Arnautovic in David Moyes’ squad.

However, reports claim Crystal Palace are also chasing a deal for Arnautovic, who has 20 goals in 36 games during his time in the Chinese Super League.

The 32-year-old is perhaps best known for his spell with Stoke City in the Premier League, but it might be that his career in English football is not over yet.

Some West Ham fans might, however, hope for their club to aim a bit higher than this and perhaps bring in someone younger and more long-term.

WHUFC have also been linked with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who can leave Stamford Bridge for £40million this summer.