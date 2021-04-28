Arsenal handed potential boost ahead of Europa League semi-final vs Villarreal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been handed a slight boost ahead of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim the Gunners are set to welcome star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back.

The Gabonese attacker recently suffered a bout of malaria and was hospitalised as a result.

Up until now, Aubameyang has missed four games in all competitions.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, Aubameyang is back and will be available for his side’s European clash on Thursday.

Despite the initial good news though, there are still some concerns around the striker’s fitness which could see him start the semi-final’s first-leg on the bench.

Arteta will be hoping his captain can play an important role as the Spaniard looks to claim his second major trophy in as many seasons.

Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (UK time) on Thursday and will be played at Villarreal’s home stadium Estadio de la Ceramica.