Arsenal identify ideal Martin Odegaard replacement

Mikel Arteta could see on-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard return to Real Madrid once the season comes to an end. In an attempt to plan for the future, according to recent reports, the Spanish manager is already on the lookout for a replacement.

Despite playing a big role in Arteta’s teams since joining in January, Odegaard looks increasingly more likely to be recalled to Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans (as per AS).

It has been noted that Zidane views Odegaard as the long-term successor to veteran midfielder Luka Modric and could also use the Norweigan to bring the squad’s average age down.

Although for Arsenal, losing Odegaard will be far from ideal, it could open the possibility of welcoming a new creative midfielder to the Emirates.

According to BILD, one player the Gunners could turn their attentions to is Borussia Dortmund’s, Julian Brandt.

The 24-year-old has not had his best campaign, and could therefore be available for as little as £20m.

Brandt has featured in 40 matches, so far this season, in all competitions, and has directly contributed to five goals along the way.