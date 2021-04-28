Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta delivers positive injury news for Arsenal ahead of Villarreal tie

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a hugely positive update for Gunners fans as it looks like he has key players back for the Villarreal game.

Arsenal take on the La Liga outfit in this week’s Europa League semi-final first leg, with Arteta confirming that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney are now all available…

This is great news for Arsenal as it looked like Tierney’s injury was serious and likely to be a lengthy one, while Aubameyang was recently in hospital after contracting malaria.

Arsenal desperately need to win the Europa League this season if they are to be playing European football next term.

