Manchester United should still be in the market for a new centre-back in this summer’s transfer window, according to former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick.

It was just announced that Eric Bailly had signed a new contract with Man Utd, in what seems something of a surprise after his relative lack of impact and injury troubles during his time at Old Trafford.

While there’s no doubt Bailly is a fine player on his day, he doesn’t really look good enough to be first choice on a regular basis, so fans would surely have liked to see their club make a new signing in that department more of a priority than a new deal for Bailly.

Chadwick, however, does not believe the Ivory Coast international’s future will affect United’s transfer plans, as he thinks it’s simply a case of his old club looking to tie down a useful squad player.

“I think Eric Bailly’s quite happy being a squad player at Manchester United,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. He’s playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world, he’s shown a great attitude when he plays.

“To win trophies you need a big squad, Bailly might not be the number one pick, but he can come in and do a good job. He’s had a spell this season when he’s played some of the best football of his career. Athletically he’s one of the best defenders Man United have got.

“At times he lets himself down with his technical ability, but I wouldn’t say it’s a concern, I’d imagine they’re still looking to strengthen that area, but obviously time will tell on that one.”