Barcelona president promises Messi ambitious signings of Manchester City duo and Arsenal star

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly promised Lionel Messi three-big name signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Catalan giants look in need of a major rebuilding job under their new president, and it seems a big raid on the Premier League could be on the cards.

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona could try to sign Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who are both free agents this summer, while Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is also a target.

Bellerin could cost around €30million, according to Diario Gol, so this could be superb business by Barca if they can bring all three of these names in.

Messi is nearing the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, so it’s understandable that Laporta is making big promises to his star player in order to persuade him to stay.

Aguero has been a world class performer for Man City down the years and he could be a great striker to link up with Messi in Barcelona’s attack next season.

Garcia, meanwhile, is a fine young centre-back who could be an ideal long-term successor to Gerard Pique in Barca’s defence.

Bellerin hasn’t been at his most convincing best for Arsenal recently, but he has shown great potential throughout his career and might fare better with superior players around him.

