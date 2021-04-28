Chelsea could solve their goalscoring issues as winner of FIFA’s best player in 2020 emerges as a target

Scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do in football, so it’s natural that finding someone who can guarantee you a ton of goals at the highest level is going to cost a lot of money.

Sometimes there is some value to be found in signing a player who’s nearing the end of their prime if their current club is looking to rebuild, and that would be the case if Chelsea moved for Robert Lewandowski.

He can technically be called the best player in the world after winning the FIFA best men’s player award last year, while he’s been a guaranteed source of goals for years at Bayern as he’s struck at least 40 times for six straight seasons.

The drawback would be that he turns 33 in August so he may be in his final prime years, but he would certainly improve this Chelsea side and The Telegraph have indicated that he is an option this summer.

They even claim that discussions have taken place in the past so it sounds like a long-standing interest, while his age likely means that the transfer fee would be less than the other two targets who are Haaland and Lukaku.

Obviously his age also means that he’s only going to be a short-term fix, but he should still be a top-quality player for at least two seasons and this Chelsea team is crying out for a composed player who will take the many chances that are being created.

Bayern are set for a slight rebuild this summer with a new manager coming in so this would be his time to move on, but he’s excellent and completely reliable so it would be a huge call if they do decide to move on from him.