Chelsea are reportedly ready to try using Hakim Ziyech in a swap deal in their efforts to secure the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Blues only signed Ziyech from Ajax last summer but it seems they could already be prepared to let him go after an unconvincing first season at Stamford Bridge.

Kounde makes sense as a top target for Chelsea due to their issues in defence, with the young Frenchman likely to be an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

According to El Gol Digital, Chelsea hope to bring Kounde’s £52million asking price by offering Ziyech to Sevilla as part of the deal.

The report notes that the west London giants now look to be ahead of Manchester United in the running to sign Kounde, who would also be an important addition at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with Kounde as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Both Chelsea and United will want to be challenging for the title next season, and whoever wins the race for Kounde’s signature could be getting a massive boost.

It will be interesting, however, to see if the Ziyech factor gives CFC the edge over their rivals in this transfer battle.