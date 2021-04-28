Menu

Video: Tuchel becomes hero to these Chelsea fans after snubbing ex-Blue after Real Madrid game

Chelsea fans are absolutely loving Thomas Tuchel for snubbing a handshake with former Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after last night’s game with Real Madrid.

Courtois and Eden Hazard were both in action against their former club, and Chelsea fans noticed that Tuchel seemed to leave Courtois hanging at the end of the match…

Clearly, many CFC supporters are still not happy with Courtois for leaving Stamford Bridge, though it’s not entirely clear how deliberate this was from Tuchel.

The German tactician is doing a fine job at Chelsea, however, so fans will see what they want to see!

