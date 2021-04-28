“Swap him for Benzema and Chelsea win by three or four goals” – Blues legend slams Tuchel for sticking with flop signing

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has made it very clear that he’s lost patience with flop summer signing Timo Werner after another bad performance against Real Madrid last night.

Although the Blues can be happy with the 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, they perhaps missed the chance to get an even better result against Los Blancos.

Werner was once again below par and missed a great opportunity from close range in the first half to continue his poor form since he moved to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer.

Hudson believes Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should’ve taken Werner off, and bemoaned the fact that Real Madrid had a proper centre-forward up front to punish his old club.

Karim Benzema scored a superb equaliser against CFC to give them hope of getting into the final, and Hudson believes it would have been a big win for the away side if they’d had the Frenchman up front instead of Werner.

“Werner cost a ridiculous amount of money – who the hell bought him?” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “Our Chelsea team could rely on Peter Osgood taking the kind of chance Werner missed last night blindfolded, and if he was playing last night Real Madrid would be out of the competition before travelling to London.

“What I cannot understand is, how many chances does one have to miss before scoring?

“I look at it this way: If Werner came over from Germany on trial he would have been sent back long ago. Frank Lampard might use him as a fair excuse for getting sacked!

“The opportunity he missed from six yards out with the goalkeeper scrambling on his line was just incomprehensible.

“Pulisic hit a terrific first goal, but Chelsea defended badly on the equalizer, even though Benzema took it brilliantly. I immediately thought of Werner and told my friend ‘swap him for Benzema and Chelsea win by three or four goals’.

“I thought Tuchel got it right overall, but he should have brought Werner off at half-time, and it was obvious Mount and the brilliant Kante, who played like three men, needed fresh legs alongside them.

“After a restless night, I woke thinking Tuchel got it wrong. He knows his players and he made the age old excuse of tiredness after the tough match at West Ham – in our day we only had sixteen players to choose from, but today they have half that number on the bench.

“Sorry Thomas, poor excuse. Use your substitutes better.

“In a nutshell, and you can make as many excuses you want, Werner is simply not up to the required standard in world football.

“He looks like a little boy lost. He is simply not good enough.

“Sorry to bring Harry Kane into this again, and then there’s the man who defied Chelsea last night, a real front man of the highest order.”