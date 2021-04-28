“I don’t see him getting to that level” – Pundit not buying hype around Chelsea star

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is not likely to ever quite reach Eden Hazard’s high standards, according to Jamie Carragher.

The pundit says he’s a fan of Pulisic, who scored a superb goal for Chelsea against Real Madrid in last night’s Champions League semi-final, but he admits he doesn’t see him as ever becoming the calibre of player Hazard was for the Blues.

Pulisic looks a hugely promising young player, and there have occasionally been comparisons made between him and Hazard due to their similar playing styles, while the USA international also arrived at Stamford Bridge just as Hazard left for Real Madrid.

Carragher does not quite buy into the hype, however, as he says some people might be forgetting quite how good Hazard was at his peak in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has flopped since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid, but Carragher believes he was the best player in the English top flight while he was here.

“I’m a big fan (of Pulisic) but I don’t think he’ll get to the level of Eden Hazard, apologies, he won’t,” Carragher said on CBS Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“Eden Hazard was the best player in the Premier League for four years and Belgian finished third in the World Cup (in 2018), he was the best player in the tournament – that is the level we are talking about with Hazard.

“This is not me knocking Pulisic, it might look that on social media after the show from certain people. But I think we forget how good Hazard was.

“He was my favourite player in the Premier League and for Pulisic to get there and to light up a major tournament for the US will be difficult.

“Yes, I think he can have a brilliant career and he has a lot of potential but I don’t see him getting to that level.”

