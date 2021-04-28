“My attackers don’t want to score” – Chelsea star’s wife aims dig at Timo Werner for miss vs Real Madrid

The wife of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva aimed a dig at Timo Werner after he missed another great chance in last night’s Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.
The Blues got a very decent result as they drew 1-1 away from home, with Christian Pulisic scoring in the first half to give them a priceless away goal ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge.
MORE: Eden Hazard speaks out on Chelsea reunion
Still, Chelsea had other good chances to put the game to bed, and Werner was guilty once again of letting a good opportunity go to waste, as he has done on a number of occasions in his first season in west London.
It seems Silva’s wife wasn’t too impressed with the Germany international, judging from a video posted to her Instagram page, as translated by the Metro.
Here’s the big miss from Werner, though in fairness it’s also a very good save from Thibaut Courtois…
Courtois with a BIG early save against his former side! ?? pic.twitter.com/Q27W4MmKKv
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2021
Isabelle da Silva was clearly complaining about Werner and slamming Chelsea’s attackers for not wanting to score, and one imagines a number of CFC supporters will be sharing her frustrations.
“This is karma, guys,” she said.
“Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?”
She added in another video: “We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score.”
This could make things a little awkward on the Chelsea training ground!
Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!