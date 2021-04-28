Menu

“My attackers don’t want to score” – Chelsea star’s wife aims dig at Timo Werner for miss vs Real Madrid

The wife of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva aimed a dig at Timo Werner after he missed another great chance in last night’s Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

The Blues got a very decent result as they drew 1-1 away from home, with Christian Pulisic scoring in the first half to give them a priceless away goal ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Still, Chelsea had other good chances to put the game to bed, and Werner was guilty once again of letting a good opportunity go to waste, as he has done on a number of occasions in his first season in west London.

It seems Silva’s wife wasn’t too impressed with the Germany international, judging from a video posted to her Instagram page, as translated by the Metro.

Here’s the big miss from Werner, though in fairness it’s also a very good save from Thibaut Courtois…

Isabelle da Silva was clearly complaining about Werner and slamming Chelsea’s attackers for not wanting to score, and one imagines a number of CFC supporters will be sharing her frustrations.

“This is karma, guys,” she said.

“Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?”

Silva and wife

Thiago Silva’s wife doesn’t seem like a big fan of Timo Werner

She added in another video: “We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score.”

This could make things a little awkward on the Chelsea training ground!

