Remarkable stat shows just how much Chelsea were in total control against Real Madrid

Chelsea are in a strong position to make their first Champions League final since 2012 after their 1-1 draw away to Real Madrid last night.
Christian Pulisic scored to give the Blues a priceless away goal, and the stats show just how much Thomas Tuchel was able to keep his opponents at bay.
See below as Opta illustrate the full extent of Chelsea’s control in the first leg of this semi-final tie…
1 – Real Madrid registered just one shot on target versus Chelsea; since 2003-04, only versus Paris Saint-Germain (0) in September 2019 have they had fewer in a UEFA Champions League game. Neutralised. #UCL
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2021
This is quite remarkable by Chelsea, who will, however, be disappointed to have conceded from Real Madrid’s only shot on target.
Still, they will surely feel confident about the second leg at Stamford Bridge after successfully nullifying their opponents’ threat in the away tie.
Tuchel has done a superb job since replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager back in January, and there’s every chance he could now be finishing this season with both the Champions League and FA Cup trophies.
You wouldn’t bet against this CFC side when they’re in this kind of form.
You can never write up Real Madrid in such a mouthwatering second leg clash. Real always know how to suffer in such type of clash. The level of Madrid cannot in any way be the same to that of ‘Mediocre’ Chelsea. None of current Chelsea players is with a Champions League Crown. Madrid is with 13 players with 3 or more Champions League trophies. The class is crystal clear for all to see