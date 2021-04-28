Cristiano Ronaldo could be forced out of Juventus this summer as manager plots his return

Things change very quickly in football, but it’s still surprising when a club will alter their expectations very quickly and think they can find a better manager.

Max Allegri did a fine job at Juventus as he fully established them as the dominant force in Italy again with five straight Serie A titles, but success in the Champions League eluded him.

Winning the UCL was the major aim for Juve so making a change in the dugout was supposed to change things, but they’ve regressed under Andrea Pirlo this year and it looks like they’ll give up the title without a proper fight.

There are mixed messages coming out of Turin over whether he’ll get time to change things, but Gazzetta have claimed that Allegri is in line for a dramatic return in the summer.

There are several ageing stars in the squad that need to be replaced and Pirlo has done well to reduce the age of the squad, but one of Allegri’s first tasks will be sorting out his forward line.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have one or two great seasons left and his status demands that everything is built around him, but the report actually claims that Allegri would look to make Paulo Dybala the focal point of his team and Ronaldo could be out if that’s the case.

In some ways it makes sense as the Argentine star is younger and he’s supremely talented, but Ronaldo might feel he’s still capable of playing at the highest level so it would be fascinating to see where he actually ends up.