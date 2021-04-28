Menu

Video: Daniel Ek claims he’s “secured the funds” to present “compelling offer” for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Spotify chief Daniel Ek has made it clear he’s serious about a potential takeover bid for Premier League giants Arsenal.

Watch below as it’s reported that Ek has given an interview in the US about being very serious about presenting an offer for the Gunners…

Arsenal fans have long been dissatisfied with Stan and Josh Kroenke, so will no doubt hope there’s a chance of a change in ownership.

In a significant development, it seems Ek has the money to put together a bid for the north London giants.

