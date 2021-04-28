Video: Daniel Ek claims he’s “secured the funds” to present “compelling offer” for Arsenal

Spotify chief Daniel Ek has made it clear he’s serious about a potential takeover bid for Premier League giants Arsenal.

Watch below as it’s reported that Ek has given an interview in the US about being very serious about presenting an offer for the Gunners…

? BREAKING? Daniel Ek has secured the funds to buy Arsenal and wants to bring a compelling offer to the Kroenke's pic.twitter.com/5Nxk2wAvac — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 28, 2021

Arsenal fans have long been dissatisfied with Stan and Josh Kroenke, so will no doubt hope there’s a chance of a change in ownership.

In a significant development, it seems Ek has the money to put together a bid for the north London giants.