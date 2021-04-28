Star with €40m buy-out clause wants summer transfer to Liverpool

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is reportedly keen on a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

Reliable German football journalist Christian Falk has stated on his podcast that Neuhaus would be keen to move to Liverpool, and this follows recent transfer gossip involving the 24-year-old and the Reds.

A report from the print edition of Kicker, as translated by Sport Witness, claimed Liverpool were admirers of Neuhaus, and it seems there is a mutual desire to get this deal done.

Liverpool could do with making some changes to their squad this summer, and Neuhaus looks a promising talent who could make a real impact.

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, while Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have not really made the desired impact in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Neuhaus could, therefore, be a much-needed upgrade in that area of the pitch, and Kicker claim he could be a bargain as well, as he has a release clause of just €40million.

