Fluminense sold Kayky way too young to Manchester City, claims Brazilan football columnist

Last week, Machester City announced the transfer of Fluminense FC wonderkid Kayky.

However, the decision to sell the 17-year-old isn’t sitting well with the supporters and Brazilian football pundits. In a column for Tribuna de Minas, Gabriel Ferreira Borges provided his thoughts on Kayky’s transfer to Manchester City.

“Debuted, seduced, subdued, and left. Kayky was sold to Manchester City as a pair of sacks of soybeans,” Borges wrote. Kayky will probably leave Fluminense without having entered the field at Maracanã once before the tricolors. Without being greeted by rice powder. Without hearing that loving Fluminense is our root.”

Kayky has barely made nine appearances for the club before sold to the English club for an initial transfer fee of €10-million. Fluminense supporters will now have one season to appreciate the young player in a season in which they can’t head inside the stadium.

The teenager will leave “beardless” without knowing what it’s like to play in front of the supporters. Nonetheless, with the coronavirus pandemic, clubs in South America are taking a severe hit financial hit, so the Brazilian giants need a cash infusion. This transfer sale provides that for them.

It’s a situation that puts the business side of football in front of the supporters’ interest.