Gary Lineker slammed for “laughable” and “silly” tweet after truly bizarre Manchester City claim

Gary Lineker went a little over the top on Twitter with his evaluation of Manchester City’s performance in Paris, and his followers were quickly on his case.

Lineker is, at the end of the day, paid for his opinions when it comes to the game of football, so you could hardly deny him the right of providing his assessments on social media, when he’s not on the box.

With Jake Humphrey taking the reins on BT Sport tonight, that gave Lineker the opportunity to watch and observe from the comfort of his own home, perhaps with a glass of wine by his side.

Lineker must have had more than one glass of wine to have come up with a tweet like this.

That was one of the best performances, in an away leg, by an English side in the history of European football. Absolutely outstanding from @ManCity ?? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) April 28, 2021

MORE: Photo: Marco Verratti was millimetres away from doubling PSG’s lead before Man City fightback

Man City, though they turned the screw in the second half, were absolutely battered by PSG in the first, and in truth, scored two very fortunate goals.

Lineker’s tweet was wide of the mark, a little bit too far, and fans were quick to let him know…

Both clubs state owned and a primary reason football is eating itself alive but yes – no other English Club who has actually won a European Cup has produced such a performance. Come on Gary, you are better than this! — Si Steers (@sisteers) April 28, 2021

I can think of two better performances by another Manchester team who don’t have the benefit of being bankrolled by a country. And who didn’t cheat. — ????? (@travelred) April 28, 2021

Mate we’ve won there twice in last 3 seasons and one was from 0-2 down first leg. — North Manc Boy Legacy Fan 1971- Onwards ???? (@jackdobbie1) April 28, 2021

I’ve seen Manchester City give better champions league performances and lose. Delete this before someone sees for God’s sake. — Annemarie Dray (@Anna__Dray) April 28, 2021

What? Abysmal first half from Man City, excellent second half but fortunate goals. The best in *history*?! Laughable. — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 28, 2021

The hyperbolic nature of English commentators and journalists is getting silly now! — Amar Vijh (@AmarVijh) April 28, 2021