Photo: Marco Verratti was millimetres away from doubling PSG’s lead before Man City fightback

Manchester City
Marco Verratti was just a matter of millimetres away from doubling Paris Saint-Germain’s advantage over Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, prior to the French champions’ collapse.

PSG opened the scoring in the game, and the tie, after 15 minutes, with Marquinhos heading home from a corner.

Set-pieces are oftentimes one of the opposition’s best opportunities to get on the scoresheet against Man City, but that’s not to say that their defence is otherwise impenetrable.

PSG did get in a prime position to net their second goal of the contest, one which may well have crushed Man City’s hopes of revival.

Have a look at how close Marco Verratti was to getting his foot to a cross from Kylian Mbappe.

Just minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne scored the equaliser, and then it all went wrong for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

You hear it all the time, and in this case it’s been proven true – games of this magnitude are often determined by the finest of margins.

