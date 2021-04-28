Inter Milan set to rival Barcelona for Sergio Aguero with two other stars on back-up list

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to rival Barcelona for the signature of Manchester City’s soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato who claim Antonio Conte has a three-man striking shortlist which sees Aguero top of the pile.

Having spent a decade with the Citizens, it was confirmed earlier this year that this current campaign will be Aguero’s last.

Although all signs currently point towards a Barcelona switch, reports in Italy claim the Nerazzurri would like to seal a deal.

However, should Conte and co. fail in their pursuit of the Premier League legend, they’re likely to turn their attention to AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko or Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

It has also been noted that despite the Serie A leaders prioritising a new left-back and centre-back, the ‘dream’ for quite some time has been to bring Aguero to Italy.

