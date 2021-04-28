Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international has long looked a hugely promising young talent, having first caught the eye during his time with Belgian side Gent before moving to Lille last summer.

At Lille, David has continued to show his enormous potential, with his 11 Ligue 1 goals helping his club mount a surprise challenge for the title in France.

According to Fichajes, both Man Utd and Arsenal are now taking a look at David ahead of the summer, with a big move surely not too far away for this exciting young attacker.

The 21-year-old looks like he could already make a significant impact for both those teams, with Arsenal looking in particular need of reinforcements this summer after a hugely disappointing season.

The Gunners are all the way down in 10th in the Premier League table, with the goals drying up somewhat for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while other forwards like Willian and Nicolas Pepe haven’t really impressed either.

United, meanwhile, don’t look too far away from challenging more strongly for the title, but adding more goals to the side must surely be a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ageing Edinson Cavani is unlikely to be a long-term option for the Red Devils, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have both been fairly inconsistent throughout this season.

Transfermarkt claim David’s market value is around £27million at the moment, and if United or Arsenal could get him for anything close to that amount it could end up being an absolute bargain.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!