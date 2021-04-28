Juventus defender interested in Barcelona project

According to recent reports, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is keen to work with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt, 21, joined Juventus in 2019 following a stunning campaign with Ajax.

Since arriving in Turin, the former Ajax skipper has featured in 69 matches, in all competitions.

Although the young centre-back has a deal that runs until 2024, there are recent claims that he could be eyeing a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

It has been reported by El Chiringuito that de Ligt is a big admirer of two senior Barcelona figures – the newly elected Laporta as well as manager Koeman.

It is not yet known how Juventus feel about a proposed transfer, however, one thing is for sure, still at the tender age of just 21, should de Ligt move, the Old Lady will command a whopping fee – a figure Barcelona may not be able to stump up, given their current financial crisis.

Since joining Juventus three years ago, de Ligt has lifted two major trophies, including the 2019-20 Serie A title.