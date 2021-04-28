Juventus eyes a pre-contract with Brazilian wonderkid Kaio Jorge

Kaio Jorge will be the next Brazil international to join a club in Europe; the only question is on how he’ll get there.

The 19-year-old’s contract expires in December, but the player can already begin to sign a pre-contract with any team starting this summer and leave on a free transfer.

UOL Esporte reports that Juventus FC is the club who’s hopeful that Kaio leaves on a free transfer as they would like to scoop up the player without paying Santos FC any sum.

The Brazilian club is trying everything to extend the player, and there’s a proposal ready for Kaio. Santos would then look into selling him and picking up a fee. It would be disastrous for them to have a player of Kaio’s caliber leave on a free transfer.

However, it appears as though the player wants to see Santos receive a profit from his departure. Nonetheless, neither side has agreed to a contract extension.

Juventus FC isn’t the only European giant eyeing the teenage striker as Premier League side Chelsea FC has seen their names linked to the player.