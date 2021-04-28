Harry Kane has admitted he’s found this season disappointing and that he wants to win trophies.

Tottenham have just lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, and are not even looking that likely to finish in the top four come the end of the season.

Kane is yet to win a single piece of silverware in his career, and it’s clear from this interview below that it’s a major source of frustration for him…

? "It's been a disappointing season."

? "I want to be winning the biggest prizes." Harry Kane reflects on #THFC's season so far and reveals his ambitions for the future…?pic.twitter.com/oDKAtWEcPn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2021

This comes as Kane has been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City by The Athletic, and this talk of wanting to win trophies will surely only fuel these ongoing transfer rumours.

The England international would be a dream replacement for Sergio Aguero at Man City, and there’s arguably no manager in world football that guarantees trophies more than Pep Guardiola.

Man Utd also look to be improving under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and a top centre-forward like Kane seems to be the main missing link at Old Trafford right now.

And if he’d be interested, Kane would also be very warmly welcomed at Chelsea, as Blues legend Alan Hudson told us this week!

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!