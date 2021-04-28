Liverpool are reportedly set to press ahead with a £40million transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate despite their financial troubles.

The Reds have long been linked with a move for Konate and CaughtOffside understands a deal is all but done and set to be made official on May 1st.

A report from the Daily Mail seems to suggest similar, with Liverpool ready to trigger Konate’s £40m release clause despite announcing pre-tax losses of £46m for the last financial year.

The coronavirus pandemic and lack of crowds at games has hit all clubs hard, but it seems Liverpool remain keen to get this crucial signing through the door.

Konate looks ideal to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a boost after such a difficult season in which Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all spent a lot of time out injured.

Leipzig have brought through a number of talented young players in recent times, and Konate looks like another who is set for a fine career at the highest level.

The Frenchman should give LFC more depth at the back and help them recover from this nightmare campaign.

