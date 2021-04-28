Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been talked up as a potential Player of the Year winner after his superb recent form.

The Nigeria international has been on fire for the Foxes at one of the most important stages of the season, with his goals putting the club in a strong position to finish in the top four.

Much has been made of Jesse Lingard’s impact since joining West Ham on loan, but talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has insisted he thinks Iheanacho would deserve to win POTY more than the on-loan Manchester United ace.

“He is making a big difference at Leicester City,” Durham said.

“He’s making a bigger impact at Leicester right now than Lingard is at West Ham. Whether people like that or not, I don’t care. That’s the truth. That’s a fact.

“With [Jamie] Vardy not scoring, Iheanacho is keeping Leicester in the top four. Leicester are in the top four and West Ham are not, he’s having a bigger impact than Lingard.

“They’re different players, they play in different position, I get it.

“But if people are talking about Lingard and saying how well he’s doing, and absolutely rightly so, and if they are putting him as a contender for Player of the Season, then they have to talk about Iheanacho in the same way.

“There is no obvious Player of the Season – there’s no real obvious standout smack you in the face Player of the Season, is there?”