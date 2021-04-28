Lionel Messi will commit his future to Barcelona – If the new contract allows him to reunite with a former star and one other key demand

If Barcelona go on to win La Liga then it really cannot be underestimated how good a job Ronald Koeman will have done in his first year in charge at the Nou Camp.

He hasn’t had a lot of money to spend but he’s managed to turn around a squad which was packed with veteran players, and it’s reached a point where they are playing some great stuff and there are plenty of young players in the team too.

This also has the knock-on effect that Lionel Messi won’t need to leave the club this summer as Barca are more than capable of winning silverware, and it now looks like an extension could be possible according to CCMA.

There will be an element of give and take within any new contract, but it should initially benefit Barca as it’s suggested there will be a new two year deal and a wage cut.

After that he wants to be named as Barcelona’s ambassador to the United States – that would feature a transfer to Inter Miami where he would look to enjoy his final playing days with Luis Suarez in a grand reunion in MLS.

Thirdly he then wants to be guaranteed a place in their sporting structure after he retires, but you would imagine that was always the plan as he’s a figure they’ll want to keep around.

If that deal can be agreed then it sounds like a great piece of business from Barca as they’ll get his final prime years and they won’t have to suffer the pain of seeing him play for a European rival, and it sounds like there is genuine hope that this will be sorted before the summer.