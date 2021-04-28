Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost as Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is said to be available for a lot less than last summer.

The England international is a target for both Liverpool and Man Utd, CaughtOffside understands, and it’s clear he’d be an exciting signing for both clubs as they look to close the gap on Manchester City next season.

According to the latest on Sancho’s future at Dortmund from German outlet Bild, the 21-year-old is now likely to be able to move for considerably less than the €120million his club wanted for him last year.

It’s not clear quite how much Sancho would cost, but anything less than that price should be a bargain for clubs like Liverpool and United.

The Red Devils could do with a statement signing like Sancho to help get them back to their best after a difficult few years, with just a little more spark in attack likely to help the club a lot next season.

Despite progress being made this term, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been overly reliant on midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals, with Anthony Martial suffering a particularly disappointing dip in form in recent months, while youngster Mason Greenwood has also been a little inconsistent.

Liverpool have also had a tough time this year as the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane no longer looks like being the force it once was.

If any of those three were to move on, Sancho could be an ideal replacement in Jurgen Klopp’s side and help the Reds back to being more serious title contenders next season.

