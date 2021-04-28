Price set: Liverpool clear star to seal transfer away for £13million

Liverpool have reportedly decided they would be prepared to sell Xherdan Shaqiri this summer as long as they receive an offer of around £13million for the Switzerland international.

The Reds could do with making some changes to their squad this summer after a disappointing season that has seen their title defence collapse, with a top four place now not even looking guaranteed.

Jurgen Klopp will surely look to shift some of the deadwood in his squad and it seems Shaqiri is one of those who has been cleared to leave for a pretty low price, as reported by Todo Fichajes.

There could be a number of clubs in for Shaqiri at just £13m, with the 29-year-old still having some fine moments in his Anfield career, even if he’s never really been a regular starter.

Shaqiri also previously showed his quality at former club Stoke City, even if he’s never quite lived up to the potential he showed during his days as a youngster at Basel.

Football Insider also recently linked Shaqiri with a departure from Liverpool this summer, with the likes of Roma, Lazio and Sevilla named as potential destinations for him.

