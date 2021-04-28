Major injury boost for Leeds as star expected to return against Brighton

It’s always tough for newly promoted sides to find genuine game-changers in attack, mainly because any proven Premier League attackers are going to cost a ton of money.

It usually means they need to take a chance on someone from abroad or from the lower leagues, but there was a lot to like about Raphinha before he joined Leeds last summer.

He had already made a big impact with Sporting CP and Rennes so he demonstrated he could impress and adapt in different countries, while he’s been one of the key players for Leeds this season.

Six goals and six assists in twenty-six games is pretty good going for a wide player, plus he’s able to cause all kinds of problems which won’t show up on the stat sheet.

He was a big miss against Man United at the weekend as Helder Costa struggled to make an impact before being subbed off, and a report from Football Insider has indicated that Raphinha is expected to return against Brighton this weekend.

Leeds look good for a top ten finish and a push for European football is still possible if they end the season with a strong run of form, and having the Brazilian back will give them a major boost for the remaining games.