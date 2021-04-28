Super League protestors attack home of Manchester United chief Ed Woodward

Protestors against the Super League are reported to have targeted the home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

According to Sky Sports, the attack took place last week, with only a small amount of damage done to the gates outside his house before the protestors left.

The report adds that Woodward was not at home at the time, but it does seem the attack was related to the controversial Super League plans.

Man Utd were one of the 12 founding members of a new breakaway league, along with Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

However, the plan was short-lived as these sides ended up pulling out quickly, with United still widely criticised for their role in it.

Woodward has not been popular in his time at Old Trafford, but there’s certainly no excuse to try to attack him personally.

United fans have also been protesting against the club owners, the Glazer family, after the Super League project quickly fell apart.