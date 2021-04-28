Man United eyeing at least one marquee summer signing

Manchester United are set to splash the cash on at least one big-name signing this summer.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim the Red Devils will not settle for another campaign with their current crop of players.

It has been claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to prioritise an attacker once the summer transfer window opens.

Current striker Edinson Cavani appears to be favouring a move back to his native South America and should that materialise, United will likely require a competent replacement.

One name being mentioned as a possible Old Trafford arrival is star striker Erling Haaland.

Having a national connection to Solskjaer will likely help the Red Devils in their quest to bring in one of Europe’s most highly-rated attacker, however, with a plethora of clubs in the race, landing him will not be an easy task.

In addition to Haaland, and although a striker, on the face of it, may seem to be a priority, United’s pursuit of a new wide attacker has also been well-documented for quite some time.

After failing to land Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho last summer, it has been claimed that the Red Devils could still try again this year.

Alongside the likes of Sancho and Haaland, the Telegraph claim Solskjaer has not given up on signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

It has been noted that while it is too ambitious to see all three join the Red Devils this summer, the club could certainly land at least one.

United fans – Who should be the club’s priority this summer? – Let us know in the comments.