Menu

Revealed: Man United favourites to beat Liverpool, Chelsea & Arsenal to £54m transfer

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

According to latest reports, United are in the strongest financial position to put together a package for Camavinga, ahead of their rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal .

MORE: Manchester United cleared to complete big-name transfer for £73million

The exciting young France international has long been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it may also be that the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also still in the running.

If, however, Camavinga heads to England this summer, it seems most likely he could be on his way to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to strengthening his midfield.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal could also do with a signing like Camavinga, but the £54million-rated 18-year-old seems less of an urgent priority for Liverpool and Chelsea, while Arsenal are perhaps unlikely to be able to lure him to the Emirates Stadium as they look likely to miss out on European football.

ed camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga is being strongly linked with Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Rio Ferdinand slams Chelsea’s unfair treatment of one player
“My attackers don’t want to score” – Chelsea star’s wife aims dig at Timo Werner for miss vs Real Madrid
Fluminense sold Kayky way too young to Manchester City, claims Brazilan football columnist

Camavinga could be another exciting young player to add to Solskjaer’s squad, following recent singings such as Amad Diallo and Federico Pellistri.

The Red Devils also continue to be linked with other top young talents such as Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.