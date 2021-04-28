Manchester United have already tabled transfer bid for £80m-rated Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly made a recent bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though his club are adamant they won’t let him go easily, according to Stretty News.

Calvert-Lewin has been in fine form for Everton this season and looks like a player who could soon make a move to a bigger club, with Man Utd clearly admirers of his.

The Red Devils would surely benefit from bringing in more of an out-and-out goal-scorer this summer, and Calvert-Lewin fits that bill perfectly.

Still, Stretty News claim that Everton want £80million or more for the England international, and will not entertain anything below that.

It is not yet clear how much United tried paying for Calvert-Lewin, or how much they might be willing to come back with in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

United fans will surely hope their club can bring in a top centre-forward like this, but there might be other options available to them as well.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick suggested that now might be the best time for his club to try signing Harry Kane from Tottenham.