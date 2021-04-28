Video: Solskjaer explains the change in Bailly that persuaded him to hand him a new Man Utd contract

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Eric Bailly’s new contract.

The Red Devils boss has suggested he’s seen a change in Bailly, saying he’s more robust and that he’s been maturing and developing as a player.

United fans will hope the Ivory Coast international can perhaps take his game to another level after a somewhat inconsistent spell at Old Trafford so far.

In fairness, much of the cause of Bailly’s struggles has been injuries, so perhaps Solskjaer is now hopeful that he can put that behind him.