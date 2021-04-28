Menu

Boost for Manchester United as summer transfer target is valued at an affordable €18M

Manchester United FC
Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima’s valuation has been reported by Todo Fichajes amid links with Manchester United.

Sima has found the back of the net on 15 occasions in 27 appearances for Slavia Prague this campaign. At 19-years-old, that’s a pretty impressive record.

Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that Manchester United have been impressed with Sima’s form, and could make a move to sign him this summer.

If that were to be the case, Sima could represent an affordable option for the Red Devils to improve their options in attack.

According to Todo Fichajes, Sima, who is contracted until 2024, is valued in the region of €18M. That’s a small price to pay for a club with United’s financial firepower.

With Anthony Martial proving himself unable to be the man to lead United’s line, and Edinson Cavani only signed on a short-term deal, United are going to need a new centre-forward.

Whether or not Sima will be that man is something that only the future can tell us.

