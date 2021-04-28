“Now is the time” – Manchester United urged to grasp opportunity to sign world class Premier League duo

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes there could be a big opportunity to sign both Jack Grealish and Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils have not quite been good enough to keep up with Manchester City in the title race this year, but progress is being made at Old Trafford and Chadwick feels there is now a chance to bring in two players who could make a big difference.

Firstly, Chadwick spoke to CaughtOffside about a possible move for Aston Villa star Grealish, and seemed bullish about the prospect of perhaps landing the England international in a swap deal involving Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has impressed on loan at West Ham in the second half of this season, and Chadwick expects he will be on his way out of Man Utd permanently this summer, with a swap for Grealish perhaps benefitting all parties.

“I think Jesse Lingard, since his loan to West Ham, has probably been the best player in the Premier League for the past six, eight weeks. It’s been fantastic for him and has perhaps shown that it is time for him to move on to pastures new,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“If that was possible, and Lingard gets to play week in, week out at a club like Aston Villa, and Man United can attract one of the best players in the league in Jack Grealish, who’s got a huge future in front of him, that could be a fantastic piece of business on both sides.”

Chadwick also spoke about Kane’s future at Tottenham, with the 27-year-old perhaps another player who might be tempted by the offer of a big move this summer.

Kane has been a world class performer for Spurs for many years now but is yet to win a trophy in his entire career, and he looks like just the kind of centre-forward that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs.

Chadwick thinks this is now likely to be the best summer to try and sign Kane given the difficult situation at Tottenham, and he thinks the England international is the kind of player who could decide next season’s title race.

“I think if Kane is ever going to leave Tottenham, it’ll be this summer, with the whole merry-go-round of managers in there, no one really knows who’s coming in next,” Chadwick said.

“It looks like they’re going to struggle to get into the Champions League next season so they won’t be playing in the biggest club competition in Europe, they’ve just lost the Carabao Cup final to Man City. I think now is the time.

“You look at the three players in world football who guarantee you goals, Kane, Mbappe or Haaland, if you get any of those three, if any of them end up at United, Man City or Liverpool you’d fancy them to win the league next season.

“Kane has done it week, in week out in the Premier League for years now and if United can get him they should do everything in their power to do so.”